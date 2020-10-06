Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Shares Up 5.7%

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.59 and last traded at $33.14. 1,096,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 546,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. 140166 raised Greenbrier Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $762.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.46 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Duane Charles Mcdougall sold 10,116 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $268,175.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,823.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,116 shares of company stock valued at $692,825 in the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 74,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 602.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.