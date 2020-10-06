GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Shares of GreenSky stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $855.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.98.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.94 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. GreenSky’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GreenSky by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,196,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after acquiring an additional 253,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GreenSky by 2,187.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,466,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,915 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GreenSky by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 34,505 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 336,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 93,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.