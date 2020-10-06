GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GreenSky has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.74. 502,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,209. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,196,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after buying an additional 253,087 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GreenSky by 2,187.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,466,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,915 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 336,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 93,386 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.