Gregory Dinoia Sells 332 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 332 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $86,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gregory Dinoia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $68,194.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Gregory Dinoia sold 835 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.70, for a total value of $205,159.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $260.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,832. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.95. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.90 and a 12 month high of $271.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -521.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.54). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 845.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,190,000 after buying an additional 210,383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 493.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,716,000 after purchasing an additional 90,948 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 451.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,717,000 after buying an additional 28,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 243.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 25,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

