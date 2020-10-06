GridCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.85 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $1,170.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 438,478,293 coins and its circulating supply is 407,825,261 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

