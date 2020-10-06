Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gritstone Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $2.79 on Friday. Gritstone Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $105.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 85.46% and a negative net margin of 2,966.45%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

