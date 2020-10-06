Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

GGAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. HSBC raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 15.6% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 233.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 445,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGAL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,125. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.63. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a $0.3067 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.