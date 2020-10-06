Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.68. The stock had a trading volume of 410,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,935. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.92. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.27 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 463.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,220,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,101,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $277,693,000 after buying an additional 442,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

