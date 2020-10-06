Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Hailiang Education Group stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.64. Hailiang Education Group has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $75.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hailiang Education Group stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Hailiang Education Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

