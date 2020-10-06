HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR’s (HLFDY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HLFDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of HLFDY opened at $6.09 on Friday. HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $606.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

