Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.97 and last traded at $11.93. 13,794,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 21,259,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Get Halliburton alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 568.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 54.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.