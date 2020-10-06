Halmont Properties (CVE:HMT) Shares Down 1.6%

Halmont Properties Corp (CVE:HMT)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 25,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 million and a P/E ratio of 12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.22, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Halmont Properties Company Profile (CVE:HMT)

Halmont Properties Corporation invests in commercial and forest properties, and securities of companies holding property, energy, and infrastructure assets in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in three commercial office properties, and a 75% interest in the ground and second floor retail premises of a residential condominium complex located in the Toronto Entertainment District.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Halmont Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halmont Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.