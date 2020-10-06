Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KRNTY. Commerzbank raised Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.04. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $38.97.

