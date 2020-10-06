Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

HAFC opened at $8.69 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 237,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 121,448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

