Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) versus Solera National Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLRK) Financial Contrast

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hanmi Financial and Solera National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.57%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 9.70% 4.82% 0.47% Solera National Bancorp 29.14% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Solera National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $274.32 million 0.97 $32.79 million $1.06 8.20 Solera National Bancorp $11.49 million 3.55 $3.56 million N/A N/A

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats Solera National Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as international finance, and trade services and products comprising letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, the company offers consumer loans that include automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, home improvement loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, and credit cards; and small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. As of January 24, 2019, it operated a network of 39 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, fraud, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

