Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Receives €145.74 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €147.89 ($173.98).

HNR1 has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Hannover Re alerts:

Shares of Hannover Re stock traded up €2.50 ($2.94) during trading on Monday, hitting €133.90 ($157.53). 165,155 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €138.33 and its 200 day moving average is €141.77. Hannover Re has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.