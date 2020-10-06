Harbor Custom Development, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Harbor Custom Development’s (NASDAQ:HCDI) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, October 7th. Harbor Custom Development had issued 1,766,700 shares in its public offering on August 28th. The total size of the offering was $10,600,200 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:HCDI opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. Harbor Custom Development has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $8.36.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

