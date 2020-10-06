Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Tops $88.28 on Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for approximately $88.28 or 0.00819942 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.71 million and approximately $977,494.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00035061 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 109,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,396 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Harvest Finance Token Trading

Harvest Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

