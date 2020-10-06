Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) Declares GBX 0.33 Dividend

Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:HWG traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 89 ($1.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,671. Harworth Group has a 1 year low of GBX 83.66 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 160.23 ($2.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $283.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 98.95.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)). Analysts anticipate that Harworth Group will post 190.8863659 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HWG. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.