Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00018112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.54 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,766.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.22 or 0.03280881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.69 or 0.02059184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00429584 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.23 or 0.01051704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00625211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00047364 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000238 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,624,613 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

