Haywood Securities Cuts WeedMD (CVE:WMD) Price Target to C$0.50

WeedMD (CVE:WMD) had its target price reduced by Haywood Securities from C$0.85 to C$0.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of WeedMD from C$2.00 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.
Shares of WMD opened at C$0.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.92. WeedMD has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$1.41.
About WeedMD
WeedMD Inc produces and sells medical marijuana, including dried marijuana, cannabis oil, cannabis resin, marijuana plants, and marijuana seeds in Canada. The company has a research and development supply and collaboration agreement with Revive Therapeutics Ltd. The company is headquartered in Aylmer, Canada.
