Haywood Securities Cuts WeedMD (CVE:WMD) Price Target to C$0.50

WeedMD (CVE:WMD) had its target price reduced by Haywood Securities from C$0.85 to C$0.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of WeedMD from C$2.00 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of WMD opened at C$0.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.92. WeedMD has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$1.41.

WeedMD (CVE:WMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that WeedMD will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WeedMD

WeedMD Inc produces and sells medical marijuana, including dried marijuana, cannabis oil, cannabis resin, marijuana plants, and marijuana seeds in Canada. The company has a research and development supply and collaboration agreement with Revive Therapeutics Ltd. The company is headquartered in Aylmer, Canada.

