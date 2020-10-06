HC Wainwright Lowers Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) Price Target to $6.25

Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $6.75 to $6.25 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE GSS opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.69. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a negative return on equity of 176.24% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. On average, analysts predict that Golden Star Resources will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

