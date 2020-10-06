Head-To-Head Analysis: China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development (OTCMKTS:CLAD) & Fresh Del Monte Produce (OTCMKTS:FDP)

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development (OTCMKTS:CLAD) and Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development has a beta of 284.17, suggesting that its share price is 28,317% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Del Monte Produce has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development and Fresh Del Monte Produce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development $500,000.00 148.46 -$7.19 million N/A N/A Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.49 billion 0.25 $66.50 million N/A N/A

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development.

Profitability

This table compares China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development N/A N/A N/A Fresh Del Monte Produce 0.54% 2.16% 1.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.0% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc., through its subsidiaries, grows, produces, markets, and sells agriculture products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers fresh mushrooms, such as oyster, king oyster, shiitake, king trumpet, and button mushrooms; dried mushrooms, including eryngii, white, jade, and white king oyster mushrooms, as well as ganoderma mushrooms; and mushroom seeds. It sells its fresh and dried mushrooms to stores that sell directly to individual customers; and mushroom seeds to farmers in the form of stick shaped containers filled with fertilizers, as well as bottles of mushroom seeds. The company was formerly known as Hazlo! Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc. in October 2011. China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes. The company also produces and distributes prepared fruits and vegetables, juices, beverages, snacks, prepared meals, poultry, and meat products. In addition, it engages in the ocean freight business; and manufacturing plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the DEL MONTE brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, Mann's, Arcadian Harvest, Nourish, Broccolini, Caulilini, Better Burger Leaf, RomaLeaf & Blend, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, convenience stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

