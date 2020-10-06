Head-To-Head Analysis: Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) versus Village Super Market (OTCMKTS:VLGEA)

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) and Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Village Super Market and Dairy Farm International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Super Market 1.30% 6.96% 3.97% Dairy Farm International N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Village Super Market and Dairy Farm International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Super Market 0 0 0 0 N/A Dairy Farm International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.4% of Village Super Market shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Dairy Farm International shares are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of Village Super Market shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Village Super Market has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dairy Farm International has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Village Super Market and Dairy Farm International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Super Market $1.64 billion 0.22 $25.54 million N/A N/A Dairy Farm International $11.19 billion 0.47 $323.80 million N/A N/A

Dairy Farm International has higher revenue and earnings than Village Super Market.

Dividends

Village Super Market pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Dairy Farm International pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Village Super Market has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Village Super Market is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Village Super Market beats Dairy Farm International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City. Village Super Market, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

About Dairy Farm International

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, Rose Pharmacy, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA name, as well as restaurants under the Maxim's brand. In addition, the company operates department stores, and specialty and do-it-yourself stores. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 10,533 outlets in 12 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

