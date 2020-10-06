Head-To-Head Analysis: Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) versus Sohu.com (NYSE:SOHU)

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Blue Group and Sohu.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group N/A N/A $9.05 million N/A N/A Sohu.com $1.85 billion 0.42 -$149.34 million ($3.25) -6.12

Global Blue Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sohu.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Global Blue Group and Sohu.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sohu.com 0 2 1 0 2.33

Sohu.com has a consensus target price of $21.65, indicating a potential upside of 8.85%. Given Sohu.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Volatility & Risk

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group N/A -0.32% -0.31% Sohu.com -7.66% -4.15% -1.89%

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides information technology services. It offers tax free shopping technology and payments, smart data, targeted marketing and business intelligence solutions. Global Blue Group Holding AG, formerly known as Far Point Acquisition Corporation, is based in Switzerland.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application. It also operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and content through various platforms. In addition, the company operates Sogou Search, which makes information accessible for Chinese Internet users; Sogou Input Method, a cloud-based Chinese language input software; Sogou Browser for Web navigation; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform; and Sogou Translation to deliver language translation, as well as offers auction-based pay-for-click services for advertisers. Further, it offers Internet value-added services, including the operation of Web and mobile games developed by third parties; online reading services and smart hardware products; online games; and cinema advertising services. Additionally, the company operates 17173.com Website, a game information portal; and RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

