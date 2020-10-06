Head to Head Analysis: Graf Industrial (NYSE:GRAF) versus Ekso Bionics (NYSE:EKSO)

Graf Industrial (NYSE:GRAF) and Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of Graf Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Graf Industrial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Graf Industrial and Ekso Bionics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graf Industrial N/A N/A -$13.92 million N/A N/A Ekso Bionics $13.92 million 2.69 -$12.13 million ($3.45) -1.31

Ekso Bionics has higher revenue and earnings than Graf Industrial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Graf Industrial and Ekso Bionics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graf Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A Ekso Bionics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ekso Bionics has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 113.39%. Given Ekso Bionics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than Graf Industrial.

Risk and Volatility

Graf Industrial has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ekso Bionics has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Graf Industrial and Ekso Bionics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graf Industrial N/A -298.58% -7.16% Ekso Bionics -156.16% -275.25% -62.20%

Summary

Ekso Bionics beats Graf Industrial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Graf Industrial Company Profile

Graf Industrial Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with industrial companies in diversified industrial manufacturing, technology, distribution, and service businesses in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke. The company's Ekso device is primarily used in a hospital and rehabilitation setting. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation, Regents of the University of California, and Garrett Brown, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

