Head to Head Comparison: Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) versus Birks Group (NYSE:BGI)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) and Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Tiffany & Co. has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birks Group has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tiffany & Co. and Birks Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiffany & Co. 6.72% 8.43% 4.09% Birks Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tiffany & Co. and Birks Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiffany & Co. $4.42 billion 3.21 $541.10 million $4.59 25.49 Birks Group $126.32 million 0.05 -$9.61 million N/A N/A

Tiffany & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Birks Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Tiffany & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Birks Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Tiffany & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.8% of Birks Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tiffany & Co. and Birks Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiffany & Co. 0 16 2 0 2.11 Birks Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus target price of $129.92, suggesting a potential upside of 11.05%. Given Tiffany & Co.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tiffany & Co. is more favorable than Birks Group.

Summary

Tiffany & Co. beats Birks Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels. As of January 31, 2019, it operated 124 stores in the Americas, 90 stores in the Asia-Pacific, 55 stores in Japan, 47 stores in Europe, and 5 stores in the United Arab Emirates. Tiffany & Co. was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls. As of May 31, 2020, the company operated 27 Birks stores under the Maison Birks brand in various metropolitan markets in Canada; 1 retail location under the Brinkhaus brand in Calgary; and 2 retail locations under the Graff and Patek Philippe brands in Vancouver. It also engages in the retail and wholesale of fine jewelry collections through Mappin & Webb and Goldsmiths stores, as well as through e-commerce platforms; and gold exchange business. The company was formerly known as Birks & Mayors Inc. and changed its name to Birks Group Inc. in October 2013. Birks Group Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.