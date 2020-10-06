Head-To-Head Contrast: Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) & Fonar (NYSE:FONR)

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.1% of Fonar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Electromed shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Fonar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Electromed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Fonar has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electromed has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fonar and Electromed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fonar 0 0 0 0 N/A Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fonar and Electromed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fonar $85.69 million 1.67 $15.32 million N/A N/A Electromed $32.47 million 2.38 $4.16 million $0.47 19.15

Fonar has higher revenue and earnings than Electromed.

Profitability

This table compares Fonar and Electromed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fonar 9.07% 6.24% 4.57% Electromed 12.82% 14.48% 13.01%

Fonar Company Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment, and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Centers. It provides Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. The company markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. It also provides non-medical management services, including development, administration, office space leasing, facilities, equipment, supplies, staffing, credentialing, accounting, billing and collection, assistance with compliance matters, and practice growth and marketing strategies development and implementation services, as well as engages in the training and supervision of non-medical personnel for diagnostic imaging facilities. The company also exports its products to the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Canada, England, Germany, and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 19 facilities located in New York and 7 situated in Florida. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care market for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

