Head-To-Head Review: Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) vs. FreightCar America (NYSE:RAIL)

Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) and FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Kelso Technologies alerts:

This table compares Kelso Technologies and FreightCar America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kelso Technologies $20.55 million 1.16 $3.33 million N/A N/A FreightCar America $229.96 million 0.15 -$75.18 million ($4.48) -0.58

Kelso Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FreightCar America.

Profitability

This table compares Kelso Technologies and FreightCar America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kelso Technologies 18.57% 30.03% 25.10% FreightCar America -69.29% -54.13% -22.59%

Risk and Volatility

Kelso Technologies has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FreightCar America has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Kelso Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of FreightCar America shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of FreightCar America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kelso Technologies and FreightCar America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kelso Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A FreightCar America 0 2 0 0 2.00

FreightCar America has a consensus target price of $2.35, indicating a potential downside of 9.27%. Given FreightCar America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FreightCar America is more favorable than Kelso Technologies.

Summary

Kelso Technologies beats FreightCar America on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

Kelso Technologies Inc., designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities. It offers pressure relief, vacuum relief, bottom outlet, pressure car, and ball valves; one-bolt manway and related equipment; emergency response equipment for hazmat first responders; and no spill locomotive fueling equipment, as well as other specialty valves, parts, equipment, and services. The company also offers rail tank car market indicators; and active suspension control systems for no road vehicles. The company was formerly known as Kelso Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Kelso Technologies Inc. in July 1994. Kelso Technologies Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats. It also provides stainless steel and hybrid stainless steel, and aluminum-bodied railcars, such as coal cars; and mill gondolas, coil gondolas, triple hoppers, ore hoppers and gondola railcars, ballast hopper cars, aggregate hopper cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, intermodal doublestack railcars, and articulated bulk container railcars. In addition, the company sells used railcars; leases, and rebuilds and converts railcars; and sells forged, cast, and fabricated parts for various railcars. It also exports its manufactured railcars to Latin America and the Middle East. The company's customers primarily include railroads, shippers, and financial institutions. FreightCar America, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.