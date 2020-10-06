Head to Head Review: Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) vs. Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Yatra Online alerts:

This table compares Yatra Online and Verra Mobility’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online $96.29 million 0.48 -$11.06 million N/A N/A Verra Mobility $416.72 million 4.06 $33.34 million $0.65 16.11

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Yatra Online.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Yatra Online shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Yatra Online has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yatra Online and Verra Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatra Online 0 0 0 0 N/A Verra Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00

Verra Mobility has a consensus price target of $12.70, suggesting a potential upside of 21.30%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Yatra Online.

Profitability

This table compares Yatra Online and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online -10.27% -51.54% -9.47% Verra Mobility 4.17% 26.82% 6.54%

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Yatra Online on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 3.7 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurugram, India.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.