Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Down 5.1%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.02. 10,638,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 10,363,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Several research firms recently commented on HL. BofA Securities upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $208,600.00. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $450,750.00. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 412,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 50.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 432.4% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 270,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 219,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

