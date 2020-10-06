HempCoin (THC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.63 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $1,006.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,597.12 or 1.00117070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00044975 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000337 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00152833 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00031631 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 258,725,589 coins and its circulating supply is 258,590,439 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

