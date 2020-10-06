HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Hold Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HENKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

