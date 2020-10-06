HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HNNMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $3.57 on Friday. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

