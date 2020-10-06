HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s (HNNMY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

HNNMY opened at $3.57 on Friday. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

