Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will post sales of $42.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.29 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $135.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $207.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.19 million to $240.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $343.10 million, with estimates ranging from $319.42 million to $401.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($1.17). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 25.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HT. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.36.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 20,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 553,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,555. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.56. 423,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,143. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $14.82.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

