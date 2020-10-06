HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Shares Up 5.9%

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares shot up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 7,294,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 10,280,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday, June 11th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.10 target price on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HEXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.39.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in HEXO by 2,612.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 40.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,714,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,180 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 16.7% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 708,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 101,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 143.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,478,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,501 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

