HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Shares Up 5.9%

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares shot up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 7,294,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 10,280,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday, June 11th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.10 target price on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HEXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.39.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.
About HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO)
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.
