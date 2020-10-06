HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
HFFG stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $361.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.70. HF Foods Group has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 65.75%.
About HF Foods Group
HF Foods Group Inc markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service customers in the Southeast region of the United States. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements.
