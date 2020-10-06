HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HFFG stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $361.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.70. HF Foods Group has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 65.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,617,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after buying an additional 677,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 206,077 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 169.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 94,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of HF Foods Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,214,000. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service customers in the Southeast region of the United States. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.