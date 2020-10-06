Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) PT Raised to $50.00 at 140166

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price target upped by 140166 from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HIBB. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.58.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

HIBB opened at $48.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $441.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,029,838.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 66,563 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,188,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 299,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 22,191 shares in the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.