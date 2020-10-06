Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading Down 5.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on the stock to $39.50. The stock traded as low as $45.15 and last traded at $45.86. Approximately 654,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 518,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.58.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.58.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,029,838.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,237. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 18.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $758.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $441.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

