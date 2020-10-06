Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL)’s stock price rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 2,373,143 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,392% from the average daily volume of 159,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

The firm has a market cap of $88.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.45 million during the quarter. Hill International had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 1.65%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hill International stock. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 676,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 1.21% of Hill International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

