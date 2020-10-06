Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) traded up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.73. 2,192,345 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 1,431,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $595.76 million, a PE ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.