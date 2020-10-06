HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens started coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LPRO. BidaskClub upgraded HL Acquisitions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HL Acquisitions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HL Acquisitions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HL Acquisitions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

HL Acquisitions stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $27.97. 704,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,462. HL Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $28.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.88.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Analysts forecast that HL Acquisitions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

