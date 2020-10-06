Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €107.50 ($126.47).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of FRA HOT traded up €8.35 ($9.82) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €72.35 ($85.12). The company had a trading volume of 494,309 shares. Hochtief has a twelve month low of €128.00 ($150.59) and a twelve month high of €175.00 ($205.88). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €72.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €72.86.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

