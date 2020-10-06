HOMIHELP Trading 13.5% Higher This Week (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HOMIHELP token can now be bought for approximately $8.71 or 0.00080751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $10.02 million and approximately $344,529.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00264297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00088642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.13 or 0.01512986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00162751 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

