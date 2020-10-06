Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s stock price rose 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 3,480,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 1,329,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Houston American Energy stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Houston American Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

