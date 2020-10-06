Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Shares Up 17%

Humanigen Inc (OTCMKTS:HGEN) shares shot up 17% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.20. 1,990,734 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,355% from the average session volume of 136,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing its proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's products include lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab, which are monoclonal antibodies derived from Humaneered platform. Lenzilumab targets granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), and is in development as a potential medicine for chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, as well as a potential treatment for rare hematologic cancers, such as chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML).

