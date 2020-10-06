Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.78.

HII stock opened at $146.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.61.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $91,338.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

