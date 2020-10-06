Hydro Protocol Price Hits $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, Bgogo, OKEx and Ethfinex. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $289,599.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.95 or 0.05174349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032836 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HADAX, Bgogo, DDEX, Bancor Network and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.