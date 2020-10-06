Hydro Protocol Trading Down 0.5% This Week (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $4.14 million and $257,091.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DDEX, HADAX and Ethfinex.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020299 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $511.40 or 0.04828642 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00057363 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00032266 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, OKEx, HADAX, DDEX, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

